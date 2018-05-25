Jackett: McGee will remain Pompey’s number one

LUKE McGEE will continue as Pompey’s number one keeper next season.

That is the message from Kenny Jackett, despite the manager remaining keen to recruit an experienced rival.

McGee made 50 appearances in his maiden Blues campaign following a July 2017 switch from Spurs.

He was briefly toppled by the loan arrival of Stephen Henderson, who then collected a season-ending injury on his debut in February.

Meanwhile, Alex Bass was granted his Football League bow in the final match against Peterborough, keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 triumph.

Yet McGee has largely impressed Jackett, who has given the keeper his full backing.

When asked whether the 22-year-old will remain number one, Pompey’s boss said: ‘Yes. I do think that, I do.

‘Bringing in an experienced goalkeeper is a possibility, I think it could provide some competition, maybe provide a complement.

‘There should be competition, it shouldn’t be just one keeper, and he can respond and make sure he fights off that challenge. The development of Alex Bass also has to be in there.

‘Goalkeepers are under quite a lot of scrutiny and Luke hasn’t had a bad season at all. In terms of a shot-stopper, he’s a natural, and his reactions are as quick as anybody I have worked with.

‘Luke McGee is an outstanding shot-stopper, his reactions and ability in that area are terrific and I think our crowd recognise that. There have been certain games he has helped us immensely.

‘With claiming crosses and kicking, it’s always that way with younger goalkeepers, it is something which we have identified needs to come on – and he can and will improve in both areas.

‘His kicking is probably good enough now. Gaining some consistency is his next challenge, but it is good enough.

‘He is tall enough to come and get the crosses as well, he is not suddenly going to turn into a 38-year-old David Forde overnight.

‘I do feel if you can add those things to his high natural ability as a goalkeeper then he will improve. I have a lot of time for him.’

McGee missed only three of the Blues’ 53 matches this season, on each occasion moved to the bench.

And while Bass provides competition, the youngster is earmarked for loan.

Jackett added: ‘A spell out on loan will do Alex good and, in terms of the goalkeeping situation, it is something we have to address.

‘Alex can’t have a season like he’s just had.

‘There has been no bad situation for him, though. At 19 or 20 he has been the number two at Portsmouth, that’s not a bad position to be in.

‘You see the size of him, he’s got a very good frame and is getting bigger and stronger all the time, so his development is good.

‘Even so, we are very wary this year he doesn’t get caught and has no games.’

