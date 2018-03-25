Jackett misses Pompey fixture

Have your say

Kenny Jackett will not be present at today's Pompey match against Oxford United.

The Blues' boss is absent from the sidelines following a family health issue.

As a consequence, assistant manager Joe Gallen has taken charge of first-team duties for the televised clash with the U's.

In a club statement, Pompey said: 'Portsmouth FC would like to pass on their best wishes to manager Kenny Jackett, who will not be at today’s game because of a family health issue.

'Assistant manager Joe Gallen will be taking charge of first team matters against Oxford.

'Our thoughts are with Kenny and his family.'