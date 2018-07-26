Jackett: My Pompey line-up almost decided

The Fratton faithful will tomorrow be introduced to the starting line-up Kenny Jackett believes is equipped for a promotion challenge.

The Blues boss admits he has almost finalised the side which will kick-off the League One campaign against Luton on August 4.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

And Pompey fans will witness it themselves during the final pre-season friendly against FC Utrecht (1pm).

Jackett is still hopeful of bolstering his squad further, including an attacking midfielder and a pacy striker.

Otherwise, the starting XI against the Dutch club will represent his favoured team for the campaign ahead.

The manager said: ‘If you are generally trying to work out somebody’s team for next weekend – any manager’s team for next weekend – you'll have a good idea this weekend.

‘As you go through pre-season you can generally pick up a pattern.

‘As a manager, you are working towards the first game, and so you should. You want to get off to a good start in the first period, so the back four need to be playing regularly together, that type of thing,

‘Then, after that, you have to balance that up with encouraging people and having a look at people for the 10-month period. It’s an overlap of the two.

‘I have got a good idea about the team to face Luton, but we’ll see how tomorrow goes and obviously next week’s training as well. I would never pick a team eight days off.

‘It can change, but if you are looking at any team or any manager you will see a big similarity between tomorrow and next Saturday.

‘That is unless you are planning on bringing a high number of players in, which we are not. There may be one or two, but that will be it.

‘Otherwise, there will be a big correlation between tomorrow and next Saturday and so there should – the players need to get into that pattern.’

Pompey’s sole pre-season defeat so far arrived in a 3-2 loss at Stevenage.

Now they take on FC Utrecht, who finished fifth in the Eredivisie last season.

Jackett added: ‘They are top-level Dutch opposition.

‘You very rarely play against your own standard in pre-season. So you start off maybe with a non-league game or two, like we did, and then a couple of League Two sides and a behind-closed-doors game against a Premier League team (Brighton).

‘Then finish it at Fratton Park against top-class foreign opposition, which is attractive for our fans and will be a hard game for our players and really stretch us.’