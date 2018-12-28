Jackett: New Portsmouth recruit not here to replace Ben Thompson

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is adamant Andy Cannon has not been recruited to replace Ben Thompson.

Midfielder Cannon last week joined from Rochdale in a deal worth around £150,000.

Kenny Jackett insists Ben Thompson is not being replaced by Blues new-boy Andy Cannon. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, the 22-year-old must wait until January 2 for the switch to be rubber-stamped and granted availability for Pompey duty.

In the meantime, the Blues are desperately hoping Millwall will not recall the influential Thompson.

Despite being on a season-long loan, the Championship strugglers possess an option to end his Fratton Park next month.

Jackett, though, insists Cannon’s arrival is not related to potentially losing Thompson.

When asked if Cannon was to replace the popular midfielder, Jackett said: ‘We hope not, we certainly hope not, it is not necessarily a direct replacement.

‘It’s just an opportunity to take somebody who I think has a good future.

‘We certainly hope Ben Thompson doesn’t go.

‘Andy is a young guy with a reasonable amount of experience in terms of 100 league games, which is good for his age, and have all come in League One.

‘He has played a variety of roles, but is a midfield player with good energy and more of an attacker than a defender.’

Thompson has made 24 appearances and scored twice since joining the Blues in August.

He has swiftly established himself as a massively popular presence, earning yet another man-of-the-match accolade in the defeat at Gillingham.

Thompson himself is keen to stay, while Millwall climbed out of the relegation zone on Boxing Day following a 1-0 win over Reading.

However, there remains the fear that Lions boss Neil Harris will recall his player to bolster their bid to remain in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Cannon has made 16 appearances for Rochdale this term, although has not featured in their past two squads since his Fratton switch was struck.