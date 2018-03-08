Jackett: No deal for Pompey triallist Paton

Pompey have turned down the option of signing triallist Paul Paton

The former St Johnstone midfielder trained with the Blues this week.

But Kenny Jackett has revealed he will not be looking to add the out-of-contract Northern Ireland international to his squad.

The Pompey boss said: He's somebody we looked at.

'We won't be pursuing it, but he was somebody we looked at in the early part of the week.

'We look at a number of triallists, people who are either out of contract or people who are soon to be out of contract in the summer.

'We use this period to have a look at different people and see whether they are for us in the summer.'