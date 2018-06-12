Jackett: No issues with Blake after Pompey exit

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT promised he didn’t have any personal issues with Robbie Blake following his exit.

The Pompey boss explained there was no bust-ups with the former Premier League striker, who left Fratton Park last month.

Jackett is close to appointing a new first-team coach who is expected to be in place before the players return for pre-season training on June 27.

That’s after Blake left the club, ending a three-year stay after he was brought in by Paul Cook.

The 42-year-old has moved on and joined Bognor as a first-team coach, where he’s linked up with Jack Pearce.

Jackett is near to bringing in his successor, who will work with him and assistant Joe Gallen, with goalkeeper coach John Keeley also on the staff.

The Blues manager underlined there was no issues with Blake, who he wished well for the future.

Jackett said: ‘We’re in the process of interviewing at the moment for the position.

‘We have one or two ideas and irons in the fire, but nobody appointed yet.

‘There’s were no problems with Robbie.

‘His contract was up and we wish him all the best moving forward as he goes to Bognor now.

‘It’s a good chance for him and I’m sure he’ll do well there.’

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin confirmed that everything is moving ahead smoothly with the process of bringing in the new staff member.

He doesn’t anticipate there being any hiccups with Jackett bringing in the man he wants.

Catlin said: ‘The process is nearing a close and we’re confident of having the new coach in for the start of pre-season.’

