Jackett: No room for Sol at Pompey

Kenny Jackett is open to helping Sol Campbell’s coaching ambitions.

However, he insists there is presently no room to accommodate Pompey’s FA Cup-winning skipper among his staff.

Campbell was at Fratton Park on Saturday to watch the 1-0 victory over Bury – and revealed to The News his interest in returning to the club.

The 43-year-old is seeking coaching work having spent time as assistant coach for Trinidad & Tobago.

Jackett is adamant he is always available to help fellow coaches and managers in the game.

But currently there are no vacancies in his back room.

He said: ‘I did see Sol was there (on Saturday), he was with Eric (Eisner).

‘There aren’t any gaps or spaces on the staff at the moment in terms of coaching, but similarly I would always help people if I can along the way and give them advice.

‘Obviously, I have a lot of experience so it’s not something I would be against.

‘Generally, though, there aren’t any spaces or gaps on the coaching staff at present, so we will have to see.

‘It hasn’t been mentioned to me, anyway.’

Earlier this season, Stuart Pearce helped with coaching at Fratton Park. He has since become assistant manager at West Ham.

Jackett added: ‘In terms of Stuart, he was doing probably one day a week, one day every two weeks, but he is somebody I have known for a long time.

‘He can help me out sometimes with the players, it’s good to have somebody from the outside who can observe and perhaps give you a little bit of a different look.

‘With Stuart, I have known him for a long time and trust his judgement.’