Jackett nominated for Sky Bet Manager of the Month

Kenny Jackett has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Award for December.

With four league wins out of five, the Blues ended 2017 in the play-off places and perfectly poised to make a push for promotion.

Wins against Charlton, Bury, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton propelled Pompey into the top six, with the only blot in their copybook being defeat at Shrewsbury two days before Christmas.

The Blues also enjoyed Checkatrade Trophy success against Northampton at the start of the month.

Jackett is joined on December’s list by Plymouth manager Derek Adams, Shrewsbury’s Paul Hurst and Rotherham boss Paul Warne.