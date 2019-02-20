Kenny Jackett has pinpointed the victory he is convinced can transform Pompey’s promotion aspirations.

And he is eyeing triumph over Barnsley to kickstart spluttering ambitions of reaching the Championship.

Kenny Jackett believes one win can transform Pompey's season. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

Another massively disappointing Blues display finished in a 1-1 outcome against struggling Bristol Rovers last night.

It represented a fourth-consecutive draw for Jackett’s faltering men, who have now slipped into fourth place in League One.

Pompey’s last league victory arrived on New Year’s Day against AFC Wimbledon, with seven winless League One fixtures subsequently.

Yet an optimistic Jackett is adamant a win can turn around their declining fortunes.

And second-placed Barnsley are scheduled to visit Fratton Park on Saturday.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Having been in the position we were in for so much of the season, it is frustrating we have lost ground in recent weeks on the top-two positions.

‘We are on 61 points now and want to find that sprint finish, we want to find that combination, and if we can, if we can win one, I do think we can go on a good run.

‘We have Barnsley on Saturday, one big performance can change it – and get us with the right momentum.

‘We have to keep going, you have to keep believing in yourself, we are looking for a big win to spark us off and hopefully that is on Saturday.

‘That’s four draws on the spin, not necessarily what we want, but shows we have the right heart, character and the desire not to get beaten.

‘When you are drawing games you are close, that is a fact.

‘Are we close enough? Many of them have been very, very tight games, which you see at this stage of the season. It’s halfway through February now, winter games, winter pitches, you do see a slightly different game, it’s not free-flowing.

‘Obviously we want to produce the type of quality in the final third which can get us the wins because, ultimately, that is where we want to be.’

The Blues are five points adrift of Barnsley in second place, having played the same amount of games.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s 4-2 win over Gillingham last night has seen them clamber above Jackett’s men into third spot.

He added: ‘You are always concerned as a manager, you are always looking at the good things, where you can improve, you are looking forward on trying to capitalise what has been a good position for us this season so far.

‘It’s a big game on Saturday, one to look forward to, hopefully everybody is fit and available, which will really help us.

‘We need to do everything we can to try to beat a very buoyant Barnsley side at the moment, a side above us in the table and a recent Championship team.’