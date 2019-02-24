Kenny Jackett doesn’t regard the play-offs as a lottery.

The Pompey boss insists the side that goes up via Wembley will be well worthy of promotion from League One this season.

The Blues’ top-two ambitions have suffered a significant blow following their recent dip in form.

Ahead of Saturday’s crunch promotion clash with second-placed Barnsley, Jackett’s men had failed to win in their past seven league games.

Despite topping the table on New Year’s Day, Pompey’s poor run saw them tumble to fourth spot.

That’s led to large sections of the Fratton faithful preparing themselves for another potential play-off rollercoaster.

The Blues suffered heartbreak at Plymouth in the League Two semi-finals three campaigns ago, which is still raw in the memory.

Four teams will do battle for the last berth in the Championship in May, with many viewing them as a sweepstake.

Jackett doesn’t regard it that way, however.

He believes the team that adapts the best will deserve to be promoted.

The manager said: ‘You do need somewhere between 70-75 points to make the play-offs.

‘We’ve go to get there first and then look for a points total that can get you into the top two.

‘In the position we were in for so long this season, obviously we’ll be looking to get one of the automatic promotion places.

‘Ultimately, three sides go up and generally I believe the best three teams do make it.

‘We want to be one of those teams.

‘Most seasons are a rollercoaster and because we were top for so long you’d be judging it on finishing in the top-two positions.

‘I regard the side that adapts (will win the play-offs).

‘When Millwall went up two years ago, in the last half-hour of the last game they got into sixth spot. They then went on and won it.

‘The fact that they adapted to the play-offs, being able to go from a league to a cup format, proved they were worthy of going up.

‘It goes from one competition to another. You know that at the start and if you can qualify for those games then you have to adapt.

‘There are different scenarios. You can pick out teams that have done it different ways and there’s no key pattern.

‘When it comes along and if it comes along, you have to go from a league format when you do need an average of two points a game to a cup and somewhat one-off games.’

Jackett feels anywhere between 70-75 points will be the threshold to finish in the top six this term.

But the Pompey boss also reckons his side can still finish in the top two if they pick up some momentum.

He added: ‘There’s no doubt about that for myself, you know you’ve got to hit a certain amount of points.

‘If you don’t then someone else will.

‘The top sides do pull away with a really high amount of points – 98 (Wigan) and 96 (Blackburn) finished in the top two last season.

‘Traditionally between 70 and 75 are the top six and they’re good numbers.

‘We have to find a sprint finish because if we can Portsmouth is a club that can gain momentum.’