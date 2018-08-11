Jackett pleased with Pompey’s heart to see out win at Blackpool

Kenny Jackett was delighted with the heart Pompey displayed in their victory at Blackpool.

The Blues delivered a 2-1 win at Bloomfield Road, with Ronan Curtis netting a double.

However, a nervy ending ensued after Mark Cullen grabbed one back for the Tangerines on 82 minutes and he was denied a last-minute equaliser after being flagged offside.

Jackett felt there were areas Pompey improved on from their win over Luton last week – although he still believes there are things that also need to be worked on.

And the Blues boss was pleased how his side saw out the three points.

Jackett said: ‘There were certain areas of the field we got right and then perhaps internally and externally we need to improve.

‘We were generally better than we were last week with our passing and being constructive.

‘We did look a threat in certain areas as well. Oli Hawkins gave us a good platform to play off.

‘A key time was their substitution when (Armand) Gnanduillet came on and went up front with (mark Cullen).

‘They were going for it a lot more but we gave a poor goal away by defending too deep and let their guy get behind us quite softly.

‘However, we saw it out after that and I was pleased with our heart.’