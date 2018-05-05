Jackett: Plenty to build on for Pompey next season

Have your say

Kenny Jackett feels there's solid foundations to build on as Pompey signed off with a win.

The Blues boss saw his side grab a 2-0 final-day success over Peterborough at Fratton Park.

Jamal Lowe set up Brett Pitman for Pompey second goal against Peterborough

Jackett felt the margin of victory could've been greater, but was pleased with the performance.

Now it's all about moving forward and growing next season.

Jackett said: 'We could have been out of sight in the first half.

'We got the two goals and had many more chances.

'You always know with Peterborough, though, they are capable of quickly turning the game.

'They have a lot of players who can score a goal out of nothing, though.

'We didn't create enough in the second half, but were quite comfortable as the game petered out.

'There's positives from a solid season. It's one we want to build on.'