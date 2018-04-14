Jackett: Pompey commitment showed in today’s game

KENNY Jackett was delighted with Pompey’s grandstand finish as they were held to a Home Park point.

The Blues were twice thwarted in the 90th minute, firstly when Zak Vyner somehow hooked Jamal Lowe’s goal-bound shot off the line.

Plymouth v Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Then right-back Oscar Threlkeld headed against his own bar as Jackett’s men pushed for a dramatic winner.

As it was, in a game of few opportunities, Pompey finished goalless against their play-off rivals in front of a 14,634 crowd.

And Jackett praised the fitness of his team following their strong finale.

He said: ‘Our strongest period of the game was probably the final part, in the last 30 minutes we built up very well and had a couple of very good penalty appeals.

‘In particular, Jamal Lowe was unlucky not to score by an excellent goal-line clearance by the Plymouth defender - and then we’ve hit the bar right at the death.

‘It was a good period for us, a strong one, the fitness and commitment of our side really showed through today.

‘Finishing the game is something I am delighted with, there have been too many times earlier in the season where we have been hanging on.

‘We don’t want to be that, we want to get stronger as the game goes on, we want to be the ones creating the chances wherever we can.

‘While a draw doesn’t harm either side, it’s not great for either side either. There was a win there for us today and certain aspects of the game I was pleased with.’