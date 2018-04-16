Jackett: Pompey could have been better at Plymouth

Kenny Jackett downplayed Pompey’s widely-applauded Home Park point and insisted: We can do better.

Plymouth had secured victories in 11 from their previous 12 home matches, the only blot a defeat to Wigan.

Brett Pitman addresses his Pompey team-mates after their 0-0 draw at Plymouth. Picture: Joe Pepler

Yet the Blues were denied a triumph by Zak Vyner’s 90th-minute goal-line clearance, while Oscar Threlkeld headed against his own bar during a dramatic finale.

Certainly the 1,600 away following were delighted to have claimed a point in a clash in which goalmouth action was sparse.

It leaves seventh-placed Pompey one point outside the play-offs with four games remaining as they continue their superb late challenge.

But Jackett was disappointed in some aspects of their display, irrespective of an encouraging point.

He said: ‘If you are looking at Plymouth’s home record, it is very, very good and a hard place to get a result.

‘There were certain aspects of our play which we did well and certain aspects where we didn’t do well enough and can improve.

‘As long as there is an honest assessment all of the time then we can look forward and can keep improving.

‘We had long spells as the away side where we were strong enough to be on top and for us that is what we have to capitalise on, particularly coming at a time when we are playing against a side who are just above us.

‘We have to be honest and say we could have played better as well. We could have perhaps used the ball a little bit better in certain situations.

‘We always look for wins and the draw doesn’t really harm anybody but it doesn’t put us into a strong position either.

‘We are going for wins at this stage of the season. I am not looking for us to necessarily win every game, I am realistic, and for me there are certain things we can improve on.

‘As long as there is an honest view within the dressing room and from ourselves then we will continue to improve.’

Pompey had the game’s best opportunities to break the deadlock, even before those late incidents.

In the 32nd minute, Lowe’s cross from the right teed up Pitman for a shot on goal.

However, the 22-goal striker couldn’t get a clean connection and ballooned the ball into keeper Kyle Letheren’s arms.

Jackett added: ‘The big chance in the first half came from Lowe’s right-wing cross, which Brett usually buries.

‘But he didn’t connect, which I was surprised at because he was across the defender, on the penalty spot and it was a good cross.

‘In the second period, Jamal did fantastically well to reverse the ball and, from my angle, it looked in all the way.

‘It was a good clearance off the line by the Plymouth defender.

‘I was pleased both with quality and our heart at times – but I still think we can play better.’