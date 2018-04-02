Jackett: Pompey focus on play-offs – not Cook

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT dismissed the significance of Paul Cook’s return and insisted: The focus must be on ourselves.

The Blues host Wigan at Fratton Park today as their former boss back to the south coast.

Cook walked out on the club for the Wigan job in May – to be replaced by Jackett.

Now he’s returning to Fratton Park seeking to bolster the table-topping Latics’ aspirations of automatic promotion.

Pompey have their own ambitions, however, and are presently two points outside the play-offs.

On Saturday, Jackett’s men registered a third-successive victory, courtesy of a 3-0 triumph at Walsall.

The Blues’ boss is concentrating on increasing that impressive end-of-season form tomorrow – irrespective on who is in charge of the opposition.

Jackett said: ‘Saturday’s win keeps our season alive, we are looking forward, which is great.

‘I am full of respect for what Wigan have done this season, chasing promotion themselves, but all the focus is on my own team.

‘It’s a chance, it’s an opportunity, Fratton Park will be ready to get behind our team. With fifth or sixth spot available, we are looking forward to the game.

‘I am sure the return of Paul Cook will be discussed, it won’t necessarily be my focus, my focus is getting my own team right and then obviously the tactics of the game.

‘For all of us at Portsmouth, fifth and sixth spot is available, that will be our main focus to keep chasing.

‘That will be our aim for those reasons.’

The match also brings ex-players Gary Roberts and Noel Hunt back to Pompey.

