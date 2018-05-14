Jackett: Pompey have discussed signing winger

Kenny Jackett revealed Pompey have discussed signing Matty Kennedy on a permanent basis.

The winger completed a season-long loan at Fratton Park from Cardiff.

The Scot made 36 appearances and scored three times.

Kennedy's contract at Cardiff expires on June 30 and Pompey have an option to keep him at Fratton Park.

But Jackett admitted the former Everton man endured a disappointing second half to the campaign, with no start after February.

The boss said: ‘Matty had quite a strong first half to the season, but not the second.

‘Maybe an ankle injury inhibited him a little bit, but he was in and out of the team.

‘It was a niggle, I can’t say it was a major reason but he missed a few games and lost a little bit of rhythm, then Kal Naismith got back into the team.

‘We will see if we look to sign him, it’s one we have discussed, definitely. As ever, it very much depends on where the finances are.’