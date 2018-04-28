Jackett: Pompey lacked creativity to get win

Have your say

KENNY Jackett rued Pompey’s lack of penetration in their loss at Bury.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss against the basement side, with George Miller profiting from Luke McGee’s error midway through the second half.

Pompey lost 1-0 in their game at Bury this afternoon. Picture: Joe Pepler

Overall, it was a poor performance from Pompey and they deserved to leave Gigg Lane empty-handed.

Jackett admitted his troops didn’t do enough creatively.

The Blues boss said: ‘We had a lot of the ball today and in both halves of the pitch we were on top.

‘It was pretty easy for our centre-backs to recycle the ball for our central midfielders.

‘We had a lot of the ball with those four players. Their job is to be able to pick it up, distribute the ball and set us off going forward again.

‘That worked today and it gave us a foothold in the game.

‘We didn’t then have enough creatively or a player to pass his man to get the shot in or the right cross in at the right time.

‘In forward areas we looked jaded and leggy.’