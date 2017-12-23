Jackett: Pompey made two costly mistakes

Have your say

KENNY Jackett admitted Shrewsbury were better than Pompey as their winning run came to an end.

The Blues fell to a 2-0 loss at the high-flying Shrews with two defensive mistakes proving costly.

Jackett was frustrated with his team’s lack of creativity, however, as they failed to extend their run of four consecutive wins.

He said: ‘As much as it hurts me say, Shrewsbury were the better side and deserved to win.

‘We’ve made two mistakes which were costly but we haven’t done enough at the other end to get anything from the game.

‘We didn’t pass the ball well enough and our link-up play was not good enough to open them up.

‘They closed us down and passed the ball better.

‘They edged both sides of the game and we couldn’t get on the ball with any composure.’