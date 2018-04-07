Jackett: Pompey players showed character to earn point

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT saluted Pompey’s character as they battled back three times to claim a point at Rochdale.

A stoppage-time own goal from Matt Done salvaged a 3-3 draw at the improving relegation battlers.

Pompey drew at Rochdale: Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Dale had lost one in eight going into the meeting at Spotland and showed why their results are on the rise.

Jackett admitted they were the better team but was pleased his men kept going until the death.

He said: ‘They were a yard quicker than us for the majority of the game.

‘We did well to hang on to their coat-tails and come back three times.

‘They had a lot of flow and good delivery in vital areas.

‘We’ve done well to earn a point though and, after being behind three times, we’ve shown character which I’m pleased about.’