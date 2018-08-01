Jackett: Pompey’s new midfield pair can be creative force

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is convinced his newly-assembled central midfield can dictate and create for Pompey.

Tom Naylor and Anton Walkes are set to head into Saturday’s League One curtain-raiser as the preferred personnel in the Blues’ engine room.

Walkes produced a magnificent leveller from long distance in last weekend’s final friendly against FC Utrecht, while Naylor made an immediate impact in front of the Fratton faithful.

It represented a third-straight pre-season fixture that the pair have been matched up.

Both players have defensive backgrounds, with Naylor standing in at right-back and centre-half at times for Burton last term, although favouring midfield.

As for Walkes, he featured at right-back and as a holding midfielder for Pompey last season.

And in a 4-4-2 formation, Jackett believes the pair can have an attacking influence.

He said: ‘If Anton scores enough goals like he did on Saturday then that’ll be fine.

‘I did think generally on Saturday we created quite a high number of chances and that was encouraging.

‘Obviously, we want to score them, but I do think if you can keep creating chances then the goals will come.

‘You ask about creativity, if we decide to go with those two (Walkes and Naylor), we will see.

‘Whether it is creative enough and does it provide enough of an attacking threat, those things very much depend on how your forwards are doing as well.

‘If your forward players are producing and you just have to win your midfield, then fine.

‘Maybe if your forwards aren’t doing it, you have to supplement it from midfield, I do see that.

‘With any formation, managers generally pick four defenders, three midfielders and three attackers.

‘That can change through the course of a game, certainly the course of the season in terms of the nature of a player.’

Fit-again Ben Close is another consideration after only his second friendly outing against Utrecht.

Jackett added: ‘Ben Close is another option in there.

‘Although, maybe he’s a game short in terms of playing, playing only 17 minutes on Saturday.

‘But he’s fit and still had two weeks of full training.’

