Jackett: Pompey’s talent’s aim should be international call-up

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is adamant Dion Donohue’s long-term aim should be to break into Wales’ squad.

And the Pompey boss believes playing in League One will not hinder the 24-year-old’s international chances.

Dion Donohue. Picture: Joe Pepler

Donohue signed for the Blues from Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee last summer.

After making a slow start to his Fratton Park career and a spell out of the side, he has made significant headway.

The former Everton schoolboy has been one of the Blues’ best performers since the turn of the year – although he had a rare off-day in the 3-1 defeat at Bradford City on Tuesday.

Donohue is blessed in versatility and has impressed in left-back and central-midfield roles.

Ryan Giggs was appointed Wales boss in January

Jackett heaped praise on Donohue’s performances this term.

The Pompey manager has backed him to continue to improve.

And despite plying his trade in the third tier, he feels it does not hamper his chances of earning a call-up to Ryan Giggs’ Wales squad.

Jackett told TV channel S4C’s football magazine show Mwy o Sgorio: ‘Dion’s done very well. He’s had a good season.

‘He’s popular with the supporters and he’s well thought of at the club, by the players and the staff.

‘He played quite a few different positions before coming to us but he has mainly settled down into the left-back position.

‘He has a fantastic left foot and a very good delivery – and that’s been a key part in some of our good play this year.

‘We’re pleased to have signed him.

‘I also feel he has the right attitude to keep on improving.

‘Getting into the Wales squad has to be his aim.

‘There are other players from the third tier, like Tom Lockyer at Bristol Rovers, who the national team have had a look at.

‘Dion has to just concentrate on Portsmouth, work as hard as he can, make sure he soaks up all that information, learning from games and working on his fitness.

‘He has a lot of natural qualities.

‘He’s got a very good delivery, he’s a good athlete, and he has a good eye for the right pass at the right time.

‘His longer-term objective should be to get into the national side and there’s no reason why he can’t do it, particularly at a club the size of this.’

Donohue revealed he has yet to be approached by Giggs regarding a Wales call-up.

He revealed it would mean everything to him to play for his country – although he knows it’s a tall order.

‘No-one has spoken to me yet,’ said the Anglesey-born talent.

‘We all saw them in the Euros and it’s a tough job getting into the squad at the moment.

‘It would mean everything to me to wear that red shirt, though.

‘Everyone wants to play for their country growing up, so it would be nice to get the phone call.

‘I just have to concentrate on playing well for Portsmouth.’