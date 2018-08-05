Jackett: Pompey win won’t hide improvement needed

An opening-day victory over a potential promotion contender. in a campaign which eyes a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Yet there was no masking Kenny Jackett’s displeasure over aspects of Pompey’s performance during the 1-0 triumph.

Matt Clarke & Co were superb to deny Luton. Picture: Andrew Fosker/Pin Pep

Luton were left wondering how their League One return ended in Fratton Park defeat, such was their dominance for almost the match’s entirety.

A bumper crowd of 19,018 were similarly bemused as Jamal Lowe’s 16th-minute strike settled the contest – a player who was meant to be unavailable through injury.

Of course, a remarkable defensive display should not be deprived of the recognition it unquestionably warrants, with Jack Whatmough and Matt Clarke magnificent.

But Jackett was in no mood to gloss over his team’s inadequacies in victory.

He said: ‘Every week it's important to win – it's just important you are honest and accurate with the assessment of where you are.

‘The good things you have must be encouraged, but also you need to recognise exactly where you need to improve.

‘You have to be honest with it and see the good things you have.

‘In this case we defended well and showed great spirit, they are the positives which got us the result and sometimes you need those.

‘But also you need to be realistic enough to say you need to be better on the ball, you need to be more constructive in possession to try to be the side we are aspiring to be.

‘There were a lot of positives there in terms of heart, defending and commitment, which are qualities good sides possess – but we want to build on that.

‘We must make sure we can build up constructively, create more chances, be able to defuse the game and build up more confidence .

‘There are things we need to improve on and things we need to recognise that are going to make us an established team.’

Pompey had Nathan Thompson limp out with an injury to his left knee, prompting Christian Burgess to appear off the bench to play the final 19 minutes at right-back.

That will be assessed by Pompey’s medical staff ahead of next weekend’s trip to Blackpool.

Jackett, though, did make an unenforced change at the interval, with Brett Pitman replaced by Oli Hawkins.

It was a tactical decision, although, such was Luton’s performance, the Blues’ strikers struggled for service, instead feeding off scraps provided by counter attacks.

Now attention turns to recruitment ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, with the window closing at 5pm.

Jackett remains in the market for a pacy striker and an attacking midfielder, having previously been thwarted in pursuit of Mo Eisa and Sean Longstaff.

Pompey’s boss possesses an unspecified transfer kitty and vacancies within his current playing squad enable him to do business.

The desire and means are present – and Jackett is continuing to scour the transfer mark ahead of the window’s closure.

He added: ‘We are in a similar situation as before in terms of looking at players, nothing changes.

‘If there are one or two players that can help us then we’ll definitely do it.’