Kenny Jackett insists Dion Donohue still has a ‘key part’ to play in Pompey’s promotion push.

The Welsh talent has had an injury-ravaged season, restricting him to just 11 appearances to date.

Donohue suffered from glandular fever at the beginning of the campaign, while he spent two-and-a-half months on the treatment table with a hamstring complaint.

His latest setback came in the 1-1 draw with Doncaster earlier this month.

A shin cut caused his ankle to swell up badly, which is taking longer than expected to recover.

It means Donohue will again be absent for the trip to Southend on Saturday.

After leading League One the best part of four months, Pompey’s recent blip of no league wins in five games has seen them drop out of the top two.

With 14 games remaining, the Blues must swiftly recapture the form they displayed in the first half of the season if they’re to reach their Championship.

And Jackett feels Donohue’s quality will give his side a boost when he returns to full fitness.

The Pompey boss said: ‘Dion’s injury has traced down and is quite angry. There’s a lot of swelling that has transferred down the leg.

‘From something that looked like a knock he could get on with, he’s tried a couple of times and it’s been too painful.

‘It is taking longer than expected to recover. Even trying on Thursday morning when we were expecting him to train, it is still pretty angry and not pain free yet. Obviously, then he can’t train.

‘I don’t think it will be ligament damage. It’s just sore and will take another week or two. There is no mention than anything more than a contact injury.

‘That is frustrating but the good thing is they haven’t been major injuries and ones he should recover from.

‘It’s been a frustrating season for him so far and we’ve seen only glimpses of his quality he has, particularly that left foot.

‘We feel both in open player and set-pieces we can harness to create goals.

‘There is a lot of ability and he is well rated by the players.

‘Hopefully he can still play a key part in the rest of the season. There’s no reason why he can’t.’

Donohue has primarily operated as a centre midfielder when he’s featured this season.

However, he functioned mainly in a left-back role last term.

Jackett feels the former Chesterfield ace’s versatility will give Pompey flexibility when he is back.

The manager added: ‘Dion is a variable player as well. Even if you have him as a substitute he can fill in a couple of roles.

‘He can come on defensively or further forward he can come on and give you the pass or set-piece delivery to get you a goal.’