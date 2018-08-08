Jackett: Portsmouth striker Conor Chaplin’s situation not changed 

Have your say

Kenny Jackett admitted Conor Chaplin’s situation ‘hasn’t really changed’ ahead of the closure of the transfer window tomorrow.

The academy graduate is hoping for a fresh start away from Pompey as he searches for regular first-team football.

Conor Chaplin. Picture: Joe Pepler

Coventry are keen on the Chaplin although Jackett first wants to bring in a replacement before allowing the Worthing talent to depart.

The Blues boss revealed Chaplin’s situation still remains the same –although he accepted things could change depending on his own transfer activity before the window shuts at 5pm tomorrow.

Jackett said: ‘Many things can happen over the next 48 hours.

'The situation hasn't really changed.

‘There is nothing new to quote you on the situation, unfortunately.’