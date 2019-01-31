Kenny Jackett surveyed his expanded attacking options and insisted: Our system won’t change.

A busy January transfer window finale saw the arrivals of Omar Bogle, Lloyd Isgrove, James Vaughan and Viv Solomon-Otabor during the final week.

Kenny Jackett has plenty of attacking options to gaze over as he bids to secure Pompey promotion. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The loan quartet bolster Jackett’s selection choices considerably as he attempts to secure automatic promotion to the Championship.

For striking roles, in particular, the Blues now have Bogle and Vaughan competing with Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman.

However, Pompey’s boss has ruled out moving away from the 4-2-3-1 formation to accommodate the newcomers.

Instead he pledged to keep faith with the system which has formed the backbone of the ongoing promotion drive.

Which, effectively, will see four players competing for one lone-striking spot.

Jackett said: ‘Will we change the system? No, I don't think so.

‘I think the system will stay the same. In terms of the players we have, we’ll have some depth and some competition, which is a good position to be in.

‘Generally we play with a 4-3-3, point up or point down, which does transpire to a 4-2-3-1 most of the time. You can perceive it that way.

‘It has been a successful formation for myself all the way through my career and is not something that’s necessarily going to change.

‘We have good options now and I feel we have needed that because there are big months ahead. It’s a great chance for all of us – and as a club we want to be strong enough.

‘The four give me options whether to play one up front or two, whatever the case may be.

‘I see Vaughan essentially as a striker. I see him in a one, I see him as a striker as a two if you decide to play that way, that’s where it is.

‘Whether he could drop into the number 10 role, we will see, I haven’t seen him do that.

‘As a front-line striker is his strength – and that’s why we have brought him here.’

The quartet are all in the frame to make Pompey’s match-day 18 against Doncaster tomorrow.

The injury returns of Hawkins and Nathan Thompson have added to that increased competition for places.

And Jackett is delighted.

He added: ‘We want to be strong. You write the team out and always assume everybody is fit and available and it’s okay.

‘But it doesn't always work that way, that is where you need a little bit of depth, particularly as our season is all about looking forward.

‘We don’t want to be looking back in April thinking we should have been more proactive in January.

‘You never quite know what’s going to happen with injuries and suspensions and have to give yourself the best chance.

‘We feel that’s what we’ve done. We have options not just to cover injuries, but also good options on the bench.’