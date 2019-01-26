Kenny Jackett praised Pompey's second-half display as they went close to dumping QPR of the FA Cup.

The Blues boss felt his team improved after the break at Fratton Park as they looked for a place in the fifth round.

But Jackett acknowledged a lack of cutting edge was a factor in not being able to pull of an upset.

He said: 'It was a tight game.

'We built our momentum up in the second half and got our goal.

'Their quality was there on the break, particularly in the first half and we had to be aware of it.

'It was a solid performance from us without really having the cutting edge to get a lot of shots in or people off the bench to change it.'