Jackett praises Pompey’s ‘natural’ number 10

Kenny Jackett has praised ‘natural number 10’ Louis Dennis.

And Pompey’s boss is convinced the non-league recruit can be a creative force in the Football League.

Dennis’ pre-season friendly presence has been down on minutes compared to many of his team-mates, particularly in first-team fixtures.

Nonetheless, a sole start in a Pompey XI outing against Gosport yielded two goals and an assist during an impressive display.

That eye-catching performance was achieved in the 25-year-old’s favoured number 10, a position Jackett feels brings out his best.

And with the Blues boss still searching for the answer to that role, he believes Dennis can contribute effectively.

He said: ‘Louis is a very natural number 10, he has good balance, touch and can release people at the right time, which is a big part of that job.

‘You have to be able to keep the ball moving and play the runners in at the right time, he has that pretty naturally – and getting a couple of goals in a pre-season friendly always helps settling in.

‘Against Cork he played in a wide area, which didn’t particularly suit him, but he has shown a lot of ability and mobility.

‘I wasn’t at Gosport the other day, but watched the video and he was a number 10 in a 4-2-3-1. That was how we played on that particular night and is his best position, it brings out his strengths.

‘We’ve definitely signed him with that in mind. If there are two players for that position we hope he is one of them.

‘Louis has good balance, good technique, good touch and can release people at the right time. And you also have to perhaps get beyond the striker and get goals yourself.’

In the past week, Dennis was an unused substitute at Swindon, featured off the bench at Brighton and wasn’t included in the Pompey XI at Bognor.

And Jackett believes the attacker is continuing to adjust to the professional game.

He added: ‘It’s about finding your feet, moving house and settling in.

‘His own take on things is he wants to really work in the gym and build himself up physically to be, in his words, as strong as Jamal Lowe.

‘Everything is just a bit stronger, a bit sharper than he is used to.

‘On the physical side, I don’t think he is small or slight.

‘But it’s interesting his observation about getting as strong as he possibly can to promote his talent.’