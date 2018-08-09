Jackett: Quiet deadline day for Portsmouth

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is anticipating a ‘quiet’ transfer window deadline day.

The Blues have until 5pm to recruit permanently - although can sign loan players until August 31.

Pompey’s squad this morning trained ahead of Saturday’s trip to Blackpool, with Conor Chaplin and Matt Clarke present.

And Jackett told the club’s official website he doesn’t expect much transfer activity.

He said: ‘I’m expecting a quiet day and I don’t think anything will be happening.

‘You can never tell when we get in from training what develops.

‘But from our point of view, we are not really expecting anybody to come in and therefore there won’t be anyone going out.’