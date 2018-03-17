Jackett: Result is excellent for Pompey

Have your say

KENNY Jackett saluted his snowy marvels after their win at Oldham.

But the Pompey boss admitted he felt the game was in doubt after a second-half stoppage as a blizzard descended on Boundary Park.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has praised his side for battling the snow and securing a 2-0 win at Oldham. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

After a nine-minute delay, referee Seb Stockbridge continued with the game and the Blues went on to secure their 2-0 success.

Jackett said: ‘It was testing for us and the players so we’re very pleased to come away with the win.

‘In the second half we could have won it by more.

‘The ref couldn’t see the (pitch) lines and wanted them cleared.

‘You could clear them in a five or 10-minute period, but if it had continued in those circumstances it would have been difficult to play.

‘But we came through it without an excellent result and clean sheet.’