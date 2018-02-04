Jackett reveals Pompey plan over loan signings

Kenny Jackett believes his loan signings could have Pompey futures.

The Blues boss has explained his thinking behind looking towards temporary deals for his January recruits.

Pompey landed Sylvain Deslandes, Connor Ronan, Anton Walkes and Stephen Henderson on loan until the end of the campaign.

They are four of seven loan signings in Pompey’s squad when counting long-term injured full-back Tareiq Homes-Dennis along with Stuart O’Keefe and Matty Kennedy.

There has been some consternation among fans none of the arrivals are at Fratton Park permanently.

But Jackett explained a long-term view is being taken with the loan deals.

He said: ‘The slightly shorter-term loans we have until the end of the season, I’d suggest Portsmouth are in a very good position should those players impress and we want to take things forward. That is the purpose.

‘Whatever you call the loan, it happens to be a short-term contract. You can’t have everyone on long-term contracts because they’d go on easy street.

‘You need some flexibility in your budget as well.

‘The ideal loan is one, where you get to the end of it, if you want to pursue it both yourself and, importantly, the player would see that as a good option. Every single player who’s come in would be in that category.’

Jackett feels O’Keefe and Kennedy fall into the same category as his January arrivals when it comes to a Pompey future.

He said: ‘With all of our loans we’re in a good position come the end of their contracts. We have quite a number of long-term contracts at the club.

‘In the case of Stuart O’Keefe and Matty Kennedy you can call them one-year contracts, which they are.

‘At the end of those contracts we’re in a good position to take things forward. Both players have been impressive and done very well in their time here.’

