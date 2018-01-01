Jackett rues late Pompey collapse

Kenny Jackett rued Pompey's late collapse at Bristol Rovers.

The Blues were left floored by two goals in six minutes which turned victory into a 2-1 defeat at the Memorial Stadium.

Jackett was disappointed by the manner in which the game swung, but refused to be too critical of the players who defended stoutly until the late pain.

He said: 'The game came alive in the latter stages and there was wave after wave of attacks at the end.

'We just couldn't see it out, but I can't be too critical of my players given how well they defended until that point.

'We kept two up front but we just couldn't seem to get out.

'It's a tough place to come but we had the chance with Matty Kennedy at 1-0.

'After that they put the pressure on and got the goals to give them the points.'