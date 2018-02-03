Jackett’s expectation for new Pompey arrival

ANTON WALKES can make a flying start to his Pompey career.

Kenny Jackett sees no reason why the new arrival from Spurs can’t quickly get up and running at Fratton Park.

Walkes sealed a loan stay until the end of the season on Monday and goes straight into contention for today’s game against Doncaster.

The versatile ace had been playing in the MLS with Atlanta United until October and picked up some under-23 action at Tottenham on his return to the country.

Jackett’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the 20-year-old and feels Walkes can start his Blues career at a pace – wherever he’s utilised.

The manager said: ‘He has looked good in training.

‘I have the option with Walkes, who’s a variable player, to push Nathan Thompson into midfield.

‘His experience is mainly, or exclusively, playing right-back for Atlanta out in the MLS, but I think he’s going to be able to hit the ground running for us.’

Jackett’s already highlighted what he feels Stephen Henderson has to offer after his arrival from Nottingham Forest on loan on Wednesday night.

But he reiterated Pompey’s two other loan arrivals last month – Sylvain Deslandes and Connor Ronan – will also bring a lot tot the table.

Jackett added: ‘Left-back is a real problem position. It’s tough to get good left-backs.

‘Deslandes is a young left-back we can start working and developing now. He can help us a lot.

‘Connor Ronan is a good link between midfield and attack. So far in his short spell he’s had two starts and two sub appearances and we will build on that and take that forward in the second half of the season in his first spell in senior football.’

