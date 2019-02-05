Christian Burgess has been told he has to deal with the negativity surrounding his Pompey return.

But Kenny Jackett has backed the defender to handle any flak he faces, as he gets set to start at QPR in tonight's FA Cup fourth round replay.

Burgess is in line to start at Loftus Road tonight, after replacing the injured Jack Whatmough in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Doncaster.

The 27-year-old was at the centre of the mistake which led to the visitors goal, seconds after he took to the pitch.

That led to criticism for the League Two title winner as well as a heavy amount of flak being thrown his way on social media.

Jackett is confident Burgess can handle the negativity, however, and feels it's something he has to simply get on with.

He said: ‘When you are this side of the table as a manager, player or coach there are negative voices. That’s the way it is.

‘If you can’t accept that, don’t do it. That’s where it is.

‘If you don’t want either judgement or criticism then maybe go to a level where nobody cares.

‘It’s part of the job and, if he does feel that, he’s experienced enough to come through it. Mainly, anyway, for him he has to look forward and see now he will get an opportunity.

‘If Jack comes back it’s up to him to keep that shirt, keep that partnership and play well.

‘He’s capable of that. He’s waited for his opportunity and, yes, I do back him in terms of his character and ability - 100 per cent - to have a good spell moving forward.’

Burgess has had to largely be content with Checkatrade Trophy outings of late, with his last league start coming at Accrington in October.

Jackett believes he will be able to operate at a high level against Championship opposition.

He added: ‘I like Christian.

‘I think he’s a good player and a really good character.

‘He’s an experienced player and has been frustrated at not getting game time.

‘But Jack and Matt have been very, very good and have kept him out. I’m pleased he’s here, though, and am very, very confident in his situation now. Burgess and Clarke is a very good partnership and I’ve got every confidence in them doing well as we move forward now.

‘In the games he’s played this year, Accrington away probably being the last league game and all of the Checkatrade games, he’s played well and shown a very good attitude. I’ve got no doubt he’ll hit the ground running on Tuesday night.’