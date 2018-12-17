Jackett’s message to Portsmouth Academy ahead FA Youth Cup tie with Liverpool

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has insisted Pompey Academy must remain level headed when they travel to Liverpool tomorrow.

Mark Kelly’s troops face the Reds' under-18s in the FA Youth Cup third round.

It’s reward for overcoming Bristol Rovers and Cray Wanderers in previous ties.

Jackett is unable to make the trip to Langtree Park – and admits it’s disappointing the clash isn’t taking place at Anfield.

The young Blues will start as firm underdogs against the Premier League club’s Category 1 outfit.

And the Pompey boss has told the fledgling talents to ensure they don’t let the occasion faze them.

Jackett said: ‘I won’t be going as it’s the club’s Christmas dinner.

‘But I’m looking forward to it as it’s a big game for them.

‘They’ll be excited to have got through the two rounds and drawn one of the big boys – like we would be.

‘It’s a shame that it’s not at Anfield – that would be even better.

‘But a game against Liverpool is a great one and one we look forward to.

‘It’s one we want to do well in and, if we can, cause a bit of an upset.

‘I’m disappointed that I won’t be there but I wish them all the best.

‘There is very much a buzz around them and the whole FA Youth Cup run creates a buzz internally.

‘Everybody sees it as a big competition, takes is seriously and when those games come around there’s a lot of enthusiasm for the lads to go out and do very well.

‘The lads need to keep their feet on the floor, concentrate on the game and make sure the occasion doesn’t get too much for them.

'They’ll then have every chance be able to promote their talent and do their best.’

Pompey Academy romped to a 5-2 win over Bristol Rovers in the opening round of the competition at Fratton Park.

They then defeated Cray 4-1 in the second stage to set up the exciting tie with Liverpool.