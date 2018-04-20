Jackett’s Pompey transfer promise

KENNY JACKETT insisted Pompey’s play-off push isn’t hindering their transfer plans.

And the Blues boss has revealed his existing squad will be given a chance if they make it to the Championship.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett’s men face Charlton tomorrow knowing only a win will do if they are to make it to the second tier via the play-offs.

The fact it’s still unclear which division Pompey will be playing in has raised the question of how difficult squad planning is proving for next term.

Jackett doesn’t believe that’s the case, though, and explained there is a plan in place whatever the outcome this season.

The Blues manager feels the uplift in revenue for reaching the Championship will cover the extra squad spending needed.

Championship experience: Brett Pitman

But there are plenty of bodies in the building he’d be prepared to give a chance to if a promotion was secured.

Jackett said: ‘You have to plan for both outcomes.

‘If you go up into the Championship you’ll have a little more money to play with.

‘Then you can plan for if that scenario comes about. You can work at both.

‘Also, if at any stage I’ve gone up, I’ve tended to have the policy to take the best of what’s around up with me.

‘I think that’s a good policy. While you may need one or two players, the basis of your squad doesn’t change.

‘The extra finance can open things up as well.

‘It’s pretty easy really, whatever people say. It’s pretty easy and it’s professional to plan for both.

‘It’s hard to go up and there be a vast overhaul straightaway. That’s pretty difficult.

‘We have a high number of younger players between 20 and 24. That’s a good bracket because they can improve every season, quickly.

‘To go up, though, I’d feel the extra revenue we would get would allow Portsmouth to be strong enough.’

Pompey are short on players with meaningful Championship experience in their squad.

Brett Pitman is the only permanent staff member to have played at the level, along with loanees Stuart O’Keefe and Matty Kennedy.

Jackett would look to add experience regardless of what division Pompey are in, but would also give players new to the level like Danny Rose, Gareth Evans and Nathan Thompson a chance to shine after a promotion.

He added: ‘There’s a few older players, players who are contracted for next season.

‘Pitman, Evans and Rose. Very good people.

‘If we were going up we’d maybe say we were short of actual Championship experience. One or two players who have played there.

‘The players we have can do that (play in the Championship). They deserve to have a crack at the Championship if we get there and prove themselves there.

‘I do feel we need one or two key people, though (in whatever division). Then we need to work hard to keep them fit.’