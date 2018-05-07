Jackett’s Pompey transfer warning

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT warned Pompey can’t afford to waste time in their recruitment drive.

And the Blues boss is confident he already has signings in the bag, as his side signed off from the 2017-18 season with victory over Peterborough.

Brett Pitman got both goals in the 2-0 win against a side who look set to be rivals for promotion next season.

The result ensures Pompey finish eighth in League One after arriving in the division as League Two champions.

Jackett is satisfied with a return he views as solid rather than spectacular, but feels there is little time to reflect on those efforts.

He will be meeting with his own players at the start of this week to discuss their futures.

But Jackett explained he will also be talking to targets - and there are recruits already lined up to arrive.

He said: ‘We have to be planning to build.

‘As a club you can’t afford to have a poor summer now.

‘When the window shuts that’s it - you have to battle through,

‘January isn’t easy. That can be rectifying the wrongs of the summer.

‘As a manager it’s something I recognise.

‘We hope so (there’s signings in the bag).

‘Like everyone we’ll be speaking to people this week.

‘We’ll be speaking to people when the season finishes and we’ll be speaking to their clubs as well.

‘We’ll be looking at how many and who we can get over the line.

‘It’s really important.

‘We want to keep our best players if we can and make sure they are committed to the cause.

‘Then after that we need to build on top of that.’

There are eight of Pompey’s existing players out of contract, with seven loanees returning to their parent clubs.

Jackett has to consider the way forward with those players, as well as the targets he has lined up.

The Blues manager doesn’t anticipate the high turnover of players seen at Fratton Park in recent seasons.

He feels the progress of the young players emerging this term gives him leeway to concentrate on adding a few additions who bring experience to the table.

That’s going to be his policy over the coming weeks, as he gets stuck into the business of making Pompey League One contenders.

Jackett added: ‘It might not be high numbers, but I do feel we need to make key signings.

‘I don’t think there will be a lot of players coming in - but there will have to be key ones.

‘It’s important. We need depth.

‘We have it with the likes of Brandon Haunstrup, Ben Close and Alex Bass.

‘We’ll have quite a few lads who will be a year older and a year stronger.

‘They will have adapted to the division, so, at the right time, they will give us something.

‘That will give us depth.