Jackett's right man to get Pompey to Championship

Kenny Jackett is the man to get Pompey out of League One.

Stuart O'Keefe believes the Blues boss is the right man to guide the club to the Championship.

Pompey’s bid to make the play-offs was officially laid to rest at the weekend.

Results elsewhere confirmed the Blues will be playing in League One next term, as they fell to a hugely-disappointing loss to basement side Bury.

The demand will be for a top-six push next term with most fans seeing this campaign as a season of transition, after Jackett succeeded Paul Cook.

O’Keefe has no doubt Jackett is the man to put a team in place capable of reaching the Championship.

He said: ‘This manager can definitely achieve.

‘He’s knows how to get out of this league and has achieved that with big clubs before.

He knows what it’s all about at this level.

‘The manager has managed a high level and knows what it takes.’