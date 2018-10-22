Jackett’s Sunday best approach for Portsmouth stars

Kenny Jackett afforded his players little time to revel going six points clear at the top of League One.

With Pompey next in action on Tuesday night against Burton, the manager had his troops report for training on Sunday morning.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

Jackett seized the opportunity to put Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Fleetwood to bed at the earliest opportunity – the Blues first league win at Fratton Park since defeating Plymouth on September 1.

It’s an approach the Pompey boss believes is vital as he attempts to get his players fully focused on the next challenge ahead.

‘We do vary the training schedule, It has to be the case,’ said Jackett.

'For me, an experienced manager now, a lot of it goes around the travelling, what time you get back from away games, what sort of travelling you have.

'We've been okay in that way in recent weeks, and anyway, between Saturday and Tuesday, the quicker you can think about the game ahead the better.

'So Sunday morning, the focus straightaway is putting one game to bed and looking forward to the Burton game and preparing for that, making sure, physically, we're ready.

‘Every game is a different type of game and our focus has to be on how we can exploit the opposition's weakness and contain their strengths.’

