Kenny Jackett delivered a transfer vow to supporters as attentions turned to solving Pompey’s attacking shortage.

The Blues boss told how all the club’s recruitment energy is focused on bolstering their numbers up front, with less than a week of the transfer window remaining.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Jackett’s options going forward have taken an unexpected and heavy hit, with Andre Green’s return to Aston Villa followed by David Wheeler being recalled by QPR on Thursday.

With Joe Mason also returning to Wolves and Oli Hawkins still sidelined, Pompey are now extremely light in the attacking area.

That’s seen concern rise among supporters, with little time left to assemble the squad for a huge period ahead as the club aim for success on three fronts.

Jackett, however, sounded a clear message to fans over the work being put in to remedy the situation.

He said: ‘Green and Wheeler have scored vital goals and contributed to our season. Them going has left us light on the front line.

‘It’s quite an obvious thing to say, but, yes, it changes from an even distribution half way through December to where we are now.

‘We know where we need to strengthen and what can help us.

‘I’d suggest in terms of our back line and midfield, we have numbers and competition.

‘If there’s players who suddenly come in who are over the top better than what we have, that’s fine.

‘But, really, all our focus right now is on our front line.

‘We’ll see with regard to Luke McGee a week on Monday his situation. That’s the only other situation we have to potentially cover.

‘It’s not like we don’t have keepers and some competition in that area.

‘It’s changed in the past two weeks, so it does change our focus.

‘I’m being honest with everybody and the message to the supporters is we can see we’re light on the front line and we need to address it. We’re going to do everything we can to do that.’

Despite the pressure Pompey are under to find additions of the right quality, Jackett remains confident the club will get suitable players through the door.

With the club top of League One, a game away from Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy and hoping to progress in the FA Cup, some exciting fixtures are on the horizon.

Jackett feels that and the lure of playing for Pompey are powerful recruitment weapons in his armoury.

He added: ‘It’s easy to bring players in, it’s hard to bring good ones in.

‘Players will come to Portsmouth, but it has to be players I want to work with and they have to fit the bill to help us.

‘Yes, definitely (everyone’s competing for the same players), but we’re in a good position in the league and are in two cup competitions as we stand.

‘Portsmouth has many attractions, so I don’t think we can’t compete in the transfer market.

‘It’s a very attractive proposition to come here at the moment.’