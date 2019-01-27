Have your say

Kenny Jackett played down the melee which broke out between Pompey and QPR.

A 21-player skirmish ensued in the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup fourth-round tie at Fratton Park.

A melee broke out between Pompey and QPR. Picture: Joe Pepler

Blues winger Ronan Curtis and the Hoops’ Josh Scowen caused the fracas near the technical area in the 76th minute.

Pushing and shoving subsequently followed from both sides as they looked to defend their team-mates.

As a result, Curtis and Lee Brown were booked for Pompey, while Rangers’ Joel Lynch was also cautioned.

Jackett, however, felt the scuffle was nothing but ‘hot air.’

The Blues boss said: ‘There was a big melee.

‘There were two heavy challenges. One from our player and one from theirs.

‘I thought both were perhaps bookings.

‘Anyway, both sets of players saw fit to get in and support their mates.

‘It ended up with a lot of pushing, a lot of shoving and a lot of hot air and, I think I must say, nothing much else.’

Pompey earned themselves an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Loftus Road after holding QPR to a draw.

The Blues took the lead in the 60th minute when Brown’s cross was converted by Lynch into his own net.

Steve McClaren’s visitors equalised with 16 minutes remaining through Nahki Wells