Jackett salutes moment of Portsmouth quality

Kenny Jackett lauded Pompey’s moment of set-piece quality as they extended their lead at the top of League One

Oli Hawkins fired the Blues six points clear at the head of the table with the only goal of the game against Fleetwood.

Tom Naylor headed the ball back for Oli Hawkins to head home against Fleetwood Picture: Joe Pepler

The 50th-minute effort proved crucial in a game where Jackett’s side held off the visitors and restricted them from having a shot on target.

Jackett said: ‘It was a comprehensive and well-deserved 1-0 win.

‘We’re pleased, if it’s a tight game, that we have that quality moment.

‘We won the first header from the corner and had our centre-forward finishing it off on the line, which is good to see.

‘That’s his job and it was a crucial moment.

‘We had a good enough delivery and timing to make sure we got there.

‘Then defensively we were very sound and saw it out very well.’