Jackett salutes Pompey’s attacking force

Kenny Jackett lauded Pompey's creativity after dominating Oxford.

But the Blues boss believes the 4-1 win over the U's highlighted plenty of areas where his team need to improve.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

Four second-half goals did the damage as Karl Robinson's team were battered.

Jackett highlighted the positives going forward but saw room for progress.

He said: 'In the main we were on top and it's great to score four at home.

'I'm delighted with that and we've created more than we have in any of the games.

'I was pleased with that overall we looked strong and well balanced.

'But there was a spell at 3-0 when they made their subs and their two forward boys caused us problems.

'If I'm being balanced or critical there was a spell where they deserved a couple of goals.

'We got a little bit sloppy but that can be my only criticism.

'Overall, though, it's a good day for us and three wins out of three is great.'