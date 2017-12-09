Jackett salutes Pompey’s character following win at Charlton

Have your say

Kenny Jackett saluted his players’ character as they picked up a hard-earned win at Charlton.

It was big day for the home side, as a terrific atmosphere was whipped up on the 25th anniversary of the club’s return to The Valley.

But Jackett’s men balanced that out by looking a threat during in the game and showing resolve as they came under pressure.

He said: ‘It was a big occasion and a terrific atmosphere between two well-supported clubs.

‘With the squad they have and the players coming back it makes them a real force in this division.

‘They had two starters from the Checkatrade Trophy game against us, so it shows the depth of their squad.

‘It was a big day for them so we knew we had to work very hard to negate the positivity in the stadium.

‘It was the same after the penalty save but we dealt with the pressure very well.’