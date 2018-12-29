Jackett salutes storming Portsmouth effort to overcome Fleetwood challenge

Have your say

Kenny Jackett saluted a ‘storming’ second-half display from Pompey to destroy Fleetwood.

The Blues will start 2019 top of League One as they opened up a three-point gap over Luton with a 5-2 win at Highbury Stadium.

Jackett felt his team had to deal with a robust approach from the home side and handled that well.

He said: ‘We came through a lot.

‘Different tests were thrown at us and we dealt with them well.

‘Fleetwood have some good attacking players.

‘We had to overcome some decisions, but I’m glad we did that with a storming second-half performance.’