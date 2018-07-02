Jackett satisfied with Pompey pre-season win against Cork

Kenny Jackett announced his satisfaction with Pompey’s opening friendly triumph over Cork City.

The Blues tonight claimed a 4-1 victory at Turner’s Cross, fielding 22 players in the process as they cranked up their pre-season schedule.

Conor Chaplin scored twice for Pompey in the second half against Cork City

Christian Burgess, Jamal Lowe and two from Conor Chaplin secured victory in front of a 965 crowd.

The visitors, in particular, impressed during the first half with their strongest XI.

And for Jackett it was a good run out following five days of summer training.

He said: ‘It’s always good to win and obviously building up a winning habit in pre-season does help. It helps confidence and helps develop some spirit and determination as we go into the start of the season.

‘This was our first competitive game and the start of the second week since we’ve been back, with everybody given a run out.

‘Obviously, to win is a big thing, but it is also about cohesion, match fitness, building up an understanding and also for the new lads to integrate with the players here from last year.

‘There were some very young boys playing in the second period, although some of those young guys are now quite experienced if you are looking at Jack Whatmough, Brandon Haunstrup, Conor Chaplin, Adam May - and then add Oli Hawkins and Luke McGee.

‘I did think in the second period we weren’t balanced as a team, but they put the work in and there were two very good goals from Conor Chaplin.’