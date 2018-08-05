Jackett sets bar for Pompey promotion

Kenny Jackett believes it will take another high points total to deliver promotion.

The Pompey boss anticipates it being another campaign where it will take 90-plus points to reach the Championship.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Ben Queensborough

Last season Wigan and Blackburn bagged the two automatic slots with 98 and 96 points respectively.

Shrewsbury looked on course to break the 90-point mark before tailing off and finished with a total of 87.

Jackett sees more of the same this term.

He said: 'To get one of the top three places in this league the points total is generally very high.

'Last year was the same.

'Shrewsbury didn't quite make it but it looked, at one stage, as if three teams would get into the nineties for points. That's something.

'It was only at the end when it looked like they may not get there. That's the standard needed.'

Jackett is staying coy on ambitions for this season, but is looking forward to assessing how Pompey’s rivals shape up in the coming weeks.

He added: 'You want to see where you are in the division. There's some new teams and some sides who've changed management and some of their squad.

'I don't make predictions, I just think it's going to be tough. Then, if you get your own team right, you're generally successful.'

- JORDAN CROSS