Kenny Jackett believes the ‘small details’ were why Pompey missed out on a victory at Plymouth.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at Home Park as their winless streak in League One stretched to five games.

Omar Bogle during a goalmouth scramble. picture: Joe Pepler

Ben Close opened the scoring for Kenny Jackett’s men in the 56th minute before Graham Carey equalised with a superb 70th-minute free-kick.

Pompey did have an opportunity to double their advantage when Omar Bogle was set free but he failed to take the chance.

Jackett felt his side performed well against the Pilgrims, though, and was frustrated the Blues didn’t return to Fratton Park with all three points.

The boss said: ‘If you’re looking in isolation, it was a hard game and we played well.

‘Obviously we got our noses in front and it was a great free-kick, a great goal from Graham Carey that’s levelled it.

‘We had chances to go 2-0 up before that with Bogle. The keeper managed to smoother it and those things didn’t quite go for us, those small details.

‘That’s probably the difference for us from a win to a draw.

‘In isolation, it’s a hard game and we’re frustrated we didn’t get a second or hold on to a 1-0 win because we do talk about clean sheets a lot and want to add to our good defensive record this season.’