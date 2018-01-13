Jackett springs Pompey selection surprises

Have your say

Nathan Thompson has been declared fit - and is earmarked to play midfield against Scunthorpe.

The Pompey right-back had been rated as 50/50 along with Ben Close to make today's visit of the fourth-placed side, following knocks against Chelsea under-21s.

Subsequently, both were able to retain their places against The Iron, albeit for Thompson in a surprise role.

According to pre-match word from the dressing room, Kenny Jackett has elected to play with wing-backs in a 3-2-1-2 formation.

That consists of Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke and Oli Hawkins operating as a back three, with Dion Donohue and Jamal Lowe the wing-backs.

Elsewhere, there are recalls for Brett Pitman and Kal Naismith in two changes to the side which lost against Chelsea in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Out go Adam May and Matty Kennedy, who drop to the bench.

That meant Naismith and Pitman in attack for Jackett's men, who continue to soldier on through their injury problems.

Pompey: McGee, Hawkins, Burgess, Clarke, Lowe, Donohue, Thompson, Close, Ronan, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Kennedy, Chaplin, Bennett, Deslandes, May, Casey.