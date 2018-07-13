Jackett: Squad depth key to Pompey cup run this season

KENNY JACKETT believes greater squad depth can help Pompey to a cup run next term.

The Blues boss feels a run in a knockout competition can help boost his team's confidence as they aim for league success.

Pompey fell out of the Carabao Cup in the first round against Cardiff last season, while slipping at the first hurdle in the FA Cup to Luton.

The Checkatrade Trophy saw Pompey advance to the third-round stage, before being beaten late on by Chelsea under-21s - a result which left Jackett fruming.

The manager has been clear he needs more squad depth, with five arrivals so far, and he feels that can aid his side in cup action.

He said: 'I'm not against the players who are there but we've needed more cover and competition.

'We didn't have a cup run last year and it would be great to do well there.

'The league will be the priority but we'd like to do well in the cups as well.

'So, for us, we did feel we needed a deeper squad and a squad with more experience.'

Have you read today’s top Pompey stories?

McGee told he still has a Pompey future

Seven years since Pompey broke the £1m mark

Local radio revamp prompts Pompey coverage change