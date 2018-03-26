Jackett to return to Pompey role this week

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT will return to his Pompey managerial duties this week.

The Blues boss missed yesterday’s 3-0 win over Oxford United due to a ‘family health issue’.

Joe Gallen, right, says Kenny Jackett will be back at Pompey this week. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett’s assistant, Joe Gallen, took charge of the first team for a win which sees them rise to eighth in League One.

Gallen explained there was no way Jackett could have been present at Fratton Park for the match.

He does expect the 56-year-old to return to overseeing the side early in the week.

Gallen said: ‘I wouldn’t go into specifics but he has a family issue to tend to.

‘It’s a time for him to be with his family really.

‘If there was even a chance he could be at the game he would, because Kenny lives for football.

‘But he’ll back. I would expect him to be back on Monday or Tuesday.

The victory swung on a crucial second-half penalty miss from Oxford’s Alex Mowatt, which was followed by a red card after he struck out at Nathan Thompson.

Gallen couldn’t see any argument for Mowatt staying on the pitch after he raised his hands.

Robinson suggested referee Charles Breakspear told his players he’d also booked Thompson in the incident – which would’ve been his second caution of the game.

Gallen said: ‘We needed a bit of luck, and the ball hitting the post was a bit of luck. What happened next, I’m not quite sure.

‘Nathan was on the floor. I spoke to him and he said he (Mowatt) hit him, not greatly, but he hit him.

‘The rules are if you get caught you will be sent off.

‘I don’t know if Nathan’s said anything or didn’t say anything. And the booking thing, I don’t know anything about that at all.’

– JORDAN CROSS